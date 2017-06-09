Friday, June 9, 2017
Daimler set to invest on plant in Chon Buri

Daimler BharatBenz 3143 truck
German automaker Daimler Commercial Vehicles Thailand is set to invest in a truck assembly facility in Chon Buri after ending a seven-year-long manufacturing relationship with Hong Kong-listed Tan Chong International Ltd.

Chief executive Sascha Ricanek said yesterday the company will invest in production infrastructure while hiring subcontractors to assemble Fuso trucks at the facility in Laem Chabang district. Production is expected to start by November with an annual capacity of 3,000 trucks.

IYACHART MAIKAEW
BANGKOK POST

