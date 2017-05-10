Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Home > South > Pattani bombers identified

Pattani bombers identified

Malay-Muslim men in southern Thailand
TN South 0

PATTANI – Authorities have identified at least four suspects in the huge car bombing at the Big C superstore from CCTV footage as the number of injured reached 61, three of them serious.

Without naming them, security sources said on Wednesday that two of the suspects parked the pickup truck that carried the bombs, while the other two waited for their accomplices on motorcycles in front of the superstore. All four had criminal records.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT AND ONLINE REPORTERS,
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Fire guts market, 11 homes in Southern Thailand

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rocks Ranong province

Set sail for Samui

Leave a Reply