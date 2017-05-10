Pattani bombers identified

PATTANI – Authorities have identified at least four suspects in the huge car bombing at the Big C superstore from CCTV footage as the number of injured reached 61, three of them serious.

Without naming them, security sources said on Wednesday that two of the suspects parked the pickup truck that carried the bombs, while the other two waited for their accomplices on motorcycles in front of the superstore. All four had criminal records.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT AND ONLINE REPORTERS,

BANGKOK POST