Myanmar Woman Given Seven-Year Term in Abuse of Teenage Worker

A court in southeastern Myanmar’s Mon state sentenced the owner of a food catering service on Thursday to a seven-year prison term for scalding and beating a teenage girl who worked as a waitress for the caterer and as a helper in the woman’s home.

It was the second high-profile case of worker abuse to be reported in Myanmar in recent months.

Aye Aye Soe, who worked as a contractor providing food to Mawlawmyine University in Mon state’s capital city, was convicted of causing “grievous hurt” in the case in which she was charged with torturing a 14-year-old girl whom she had accused of stealing oranges.

“Aye Aye Soe was sentenced to seven years in prison under Sections 326 and 323 of the penal code for voluntarily using dangerous weapons to cause grievous hurt,” state prosecutor Yin Min San told RFA’s Myanmar Service in an interview.

In the case reported by the girl’s aunt to authorities at the end of December 2016, Aye Aye Soe had tortured 14-year-old Khin Khin Tun by pouring flasks of boiling water over her back and striking her in the head with a stick, the young girl said in a Feb. 15, 2017, report by Agence France-Press.

“When I shouted I was burning, she beat me around the head. There was a lot of blood,” Khin Khin Tun told AFP.

