Several northern provinces have been hit by flash floods following persistent heavy rain with the Meteorological Department warning that downpours will continue until today.

In Uttaradit, mountain run-off triggered by torrential downpours caused the Phi and Pladuk creeks in tambon Nam Phi of Thong Saen Khan district to overflow yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAWAT SINGHA & SAI-ARUN PINADUANG,

BANGKOK POST