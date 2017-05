BANGKOK — Police are looking for two men who stopped for five minutes at an empty lot near a Bangkok subway station a few minutes before a possible pipe bomb was found there.

National police chief Chaktip Chaijinda said Tuesday evening that police cannot confirm yet whether the object found near a subway station on Ratchadaphisek Road was indeed a pipe bomb. He confirmed that explosives ordnance officers have been inspecting the object.

By Khaosod English