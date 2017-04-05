Police to seek arrest of at least five suspects in conscript’s fatal beating

Surat Thani police are expected to seek warrants from the 45th army circle military court for the arrest of at least five suspects believed to be involved in the fatal beating of a conscript in a prison of the 45th army circle.

Pol Maj-Gen Apichart Boonsrirote, commander of Surat Thani provincial police, said the policemen in charge of the case were about to wrap the case on Tuesday night and then to seek the court’s warrants for the arrest of at least five suspects.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS