Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Songkran revelers only allowed to play with water aboard pickup trucks in community areas

Water fight on top of pickup trucks during the Songkran Festival
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 4 April 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has advised the people to obey traffic rules and only play with water aboard pickup trucks in community areas during Songkran festival.

Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the premier had expressed his concerns regarding water plays aboard pickup trucks during Songkran holiday and suggested that the people may do so only when their vehicles are parked, or moving slowly in community areas or on local roads, and not on the highways.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: tewit kemtong

TN
