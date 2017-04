Army Commander-in-Chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart on Monday offered an apology to the society and to the family of a conscript who died while being detained at the prison of an army camp in Surat Thani.

He said that the army was ready to take responsibility for the fatal incident and assured fairness to all parties concerned as investigation into the case was under way.

Thai PBS