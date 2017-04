More than 400 people filed a class action suit Monday against Ford Motor Company (Thailand) and its three sister firms over alleged defects in Fiesta and Focus car models they purchased.

Kriangkrai Nakhawaree, a lawyer representing the car owners, said his clients want the company to buy back the defective cars at full price and pay them a combined total of 24.7 million baht in compensation for having sold them sub-standard vehicles.

PIYACHART MAIKAEW