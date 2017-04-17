NESDB optimistic about Thai economy after 2017

BANGKOK, 17th April 2017 (NNT) – The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) has guaranteed that the Thai economy will recover after 2017, with money flowing into the pockets of its people along with vibrant tourism, exports, and agricultural activity.

NESDB Secretary-General, Porametee Vimolsiri disclosed today that towards the second half of 2017, Thai people will start to experience a recovering economy and more money in their pockets due to continuous economic growth since the previous year. Factors contributing to economic improvement include an expansion of exports, investments by both the state and the private sector, and a rise in the price of agricultural products, resulting in a positive uptick in consumer confidence. The NESDB also expects household spending to rise during the second half of this year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil