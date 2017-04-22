‘Just Not Le Pen’? MSM in Panic Over French Presidential Candidate’ Possible Win

On the eve of the presidential election in France, the media increasingly repeat the same mantra – “Just not Le Pen.” However, columnist for Die Welt Klaus Geiger believes that the defeat of the leader of the National Front won’t lead to a happy ending.

“After a victory of Macron or Fillon, France, Germany and Europe in general will win nothing at all,” the Geiger wrote. “They will be given five years. Five years until the next French presidential election, in which voters will want to see a proof of why the EU is a better alternative to a national state,” he noted.

French voters will cast their ballots on Sunday, choosing among 11 candidates registered for the first round of the election. The run-off between the top two contenders is scheduled for May 7.

