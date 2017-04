Troops from the Burapha Task Force arrested more than 200 illegal immigrants from Cambodia at a sugarcane plantation near the Thai-Cambodian border in Aranyaprathet district of Sakaeo province on Saturday.

The 241 Cambodians had slipped across the border apparently with the help of a human trafficking gang and were hiding in the sugar plantation in Ban Non Sao-ae, waiting to be picked up by pickup trucks or passenger vans.

By Thai PBS Reporters