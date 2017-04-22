Ministers inaugurate Nakhon Phanom Naga bridge

NAKHON PHANOM, 22 April 2017 (NNT) – The Tourism and Sports Minister, and her Social Development and Human Security counterpart have jointly inaugurated a new sightseeing route in Nakhon Phanom.

As part of the inauguration today, Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul cycled from the Naga landmark along the Mekong River towards the newly-built Naga tunnel, together with over 3,000 cyclists. The excursion allowed the participants to see cultural and historical landmarks of the northeastern province.

