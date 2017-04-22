Saturday, April 22, 2017
Home > Isan > Ministers inaugurate Nakhon Phanom Naga bridge

Ministers inaugurate Nakhon Phanom Naga bridge

A temple in Nakhon Phanom
TN Isan 0

NAKHON PHANOM, 22 April 2017 (NNT) – The Tourism and Sports Minister, and her Social Development and Human Security counterpart have jointly inaugurated a new sightseeing route in Nakhon Phanom.

As part of the inauguration today, Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul cycled from the Naga landmark along the Mekong River towards the newly-built Naga tunnel, together with over 3,000 cyclists. The excursion allowed the participants to see cultural and historical landmarks of the northeastern province.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn
Rewriter: Pichanan Inpota,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Premier Yingluck Shinawatra visits Northeastern provinces

2006 floods in Laplae

Chaiyaphum, Thailand hit by flood

Crashed Isuzu D-Max pickup

Three die after pickup plunges into creek

Leave a Reply