Jiratchaya “Mo” Sirimongkolnawin was crowned Miss International Queen 2016 on Friday night at a contest known as the world’s largest and most popular transgender pageant.

The 25-year-old design student beat 24 other contestants for the crown. Nathalie Oliveira of Brazil was first runner-up and Andrea Collazo of Venezuela was second runner-up.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Pattaya