A movement known as “Red Radio” has for several months been planning to assassinate Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said.

The suspected dissident group has also been working to stifle the authorities’ efforts to investigate Wat Phra Dhammakaya by causing unrest there, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

