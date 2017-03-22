Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Home > News > Foreign media apologize two Hmong girls accused of stealing from a tourist

Foreign media apologize two Hmong girls accused of stealing from a tourist

Hmong girls in Chiang Rai
TN News 0

A British tabloid and an Australian newspaper have offered apologies to two Hmong hilltribe girls for their reports wrongly accusing them of stealing a watch from a British tourist at Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai last September.

The letters of apology from the Sun of Britain and Australia’s Daily Mail were handed over to the parents of the two sisters by Ben Robert Svasti, the British honorary consul in Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai governor Pawin Chamniprasart and Muang district chief Saranyu Meethongkham.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai police to regulate pubs near university campuses

Yingluck Shinawatra’s Foreign Policy

Royal Thai Armed Forces help flood victims in Myanmar

Leave a Reply