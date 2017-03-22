Foreign media apologize two Hmong girls accused of stealing from a tourist

A British tabloid and an Australian newspaper have offered apologies to two Hmong hilltribe girls for their reports wrongly accusing them of stealing a watch from a British tourist at Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai last September.

The letters of apology from the Sun of Britain and Australia’s Daily Mail were handed over to the parents of the two sisters by Ben Robert Svasti, the British honorary consul in Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai governor Pawin Chamniprasart and Muang district chief Saranyu Meethongkham.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters