Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Home > Asia > Israeli Man Arrested on City Street Carrying Wife’s Severed Head

Israeli Man Arrested on City Street Carrying Wife’s Severed Head

TN Asia 0

Shocked residents in the northern Israeli town of Tiberias alerted authorities on Wednesday to a man walking down the street at midnight, covered in blood and holding what appeared to be a human head.

Law enforcement quickly arrested the man on suspicion of murdering his wife, decapitating her and attempting to burn the body, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Firefighters responding to an emergency call at the couple’s apartment extinguished a fire and identified the headless corpse of a female victim in her 30s.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Seoul likely to set new date for space rocket launch

Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey detains four for suspected plot against UK, German embassies

Australia: Drug haul ‘came from Thailand’

Leave a Reply