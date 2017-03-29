Israeli Man Arrested on City Street Carrying Wife’s Severed Head

Shocked residents in the northern Israeli town of Tiberias alerted authorities on Wednesday to a man walking down the street at midnight, covered in blood and holding what appeared to be a human head.

Law enforcement quickly arrested the man on suspicion of murdering his wife, decapitating her and attempting to burn the body, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Firefighters responding to an emergency call at the couple’s apartment extinguished a fire and identified the headless corpse of a female victim in her 30s.

