China claims discovery of its biggest ever gold mine with $22 bn potential

PanARMENIAN.Net – The biggest ever gold deposit of an estimated 380 tons has been discovered in China, announced Shandong Gold Group during a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday, March 28.

As RT said citing local media reports, the Xiling gold seam in eastern China is more than 2,000 meters long and 67 meters wide. At full capacity, the mine could produce gold for 40 years.

The mine is located in the Laizhou-Zhaoyuan region of northwest Jiaodong Peninsula, in eastern China’s Shandong. The region has the largest gold deposits in the country.

