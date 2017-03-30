Thursday, March 30, 2017
Home > Asia > China claims discovery of its biggest ever gold mine with $22 bn potential

China claims discovery of its biggest ever gold mine with $22 bn potential

Gold mine tunnel entrance
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – The biggest ever gold deposit of an estimated 380 tons has been discovered in China, announced Shandong Gold Group during a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday, March 28.

As RT said citing local media reports, the Xiling gold seam in eastern China is more than 2,000 meters long and 67 meters wide. At full capacity, the mine could produce gold for 40 years.

The mine is located in the Laizhou-Zhaoyuan region of northwest Jiaodong Peninsula, in eastern China’s Shandong. The region has the largest gold deposits in the country.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Pope Francis at the canonization of Saint John XXIII and Saint John Paul II

Pope Francis Visits Majority-Muslim Azerbaijan

Two-day ban on alcohol sale in Little India, Singapore

View of Moscow, Russia

Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Near Moscow

Leave a Reply