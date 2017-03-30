Thai tourism sector earns 1.33 trillion baht in 6 months

BANGKOK, 30 March 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has revealed that the tourism revenue in the past six months increased by as much as 4.6% compared to the same period a year before.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul disclosed that Thailand earned 1.33 trillion baht from the tourism sector from October last year to March 27th this year. Out of the total revenue, 860 billion baht came from foreign tourists and the remaining was from domestic tourism.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom