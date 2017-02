PHUKET: Police are on the hunt for a cat burglar who entered a first-floor Phuket resort room while a Chinese tourist couple were still sleeping and stole cash and valuables in the early hours of Sunday morning (Feb 26).

Thalang Police were notified of the break-in, at Supalai Pasak Resort & Spa in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s east coast, at 10:30am yesterday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub