Kanchanaburi: Knife’s Blade Ridge closed after tourist falls

KANCHANABURI – The management of Thong Pha Phum National Park on Wednesday closed Khao Chang Puak and its dream destination “Knife’s Blade Ridge” after a tourist fell and was almost killed there.

The management announced on its Facebook page that trekking and camping on Khao Chang Puak mountain in tambon Pilok of Thong Pha Phum district was prohibited as the dry season had started and wildfires were possible. The closure of the activities was aimed at public safety.

PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN