PHUKET: Police are investigating a German tourist falling eight stories from the roof of the small hotel where he was staying in Patong yesterday evening (Feb 20), sustaining serious injuries as he slammed into a noodle stall below.

Staff at the Orchid Resortel in Soi Sansabai reported the incident to police at 5:35pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub