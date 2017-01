Police have arrested an American citizen working as a teacher at an international school in Krabi province who is wanted under an arrest warrant issued in the United States on drug charges.

The arrest of Alexander Jonathan Rosen was in response to a request from the United States embassy to national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Nathaporn Prohsunthorn said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

