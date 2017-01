BANGKOK: — A security guard was murdered in Bangkok over a 20 baht debt for a spot of lunch.

The murderer said to the Thai people: Think about the consequences of your actions or end up like me.

A total of three people stand charged with premeditated murder and weapons charges after the incident at a housing estate security booth last Wednesday, reported Sanook.

