Thai Government unfazed by lower ranking in corruption index

BANGKOK, 29th January 2017 (NNT) – The Thai government is not perturbed about the recently-released 2016 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) which ranks Thailand at number 101 among 176 countries surveyed. The government gave an assurance that its top priority is to remove corruption practices from Thai society.

Downgraded from 76th to 101st, Thailand scored only 35 points on the Corruption Perception Index last year, sliding down from 38 in 2015. The CPI is an annual report compiled by Transparency International, a Berlin-based non-governmental organization, the prime mission of which is to combat corruption and criminal activities arising from corruption around the world.

