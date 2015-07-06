Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Thammasat vice rector submits letter protesting extended detention of 14 students

Thammasat University’s vice rector Prinya Thevanarumitkul has protested against the extension of detention of the 14 students arrested on charges of illegal assembly in defiance of the order of the National Council for Peace and Order.

The 12-day detention term of the 14 imprisoned students is due to expire tomorrow.

Read more: thaipbs.or.th

