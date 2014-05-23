A group of trouble makers who were out during the curfew in Pattaya set fire to a load of tyres on the side the road on route 7.
The police believe it was done to cause trouble during the curfew.
One thought on “Trouble Makers Set Tyres on Fire During Curfew in Pattaya City”
As a tyre dealer, this really hurts me