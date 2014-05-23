Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Home > Pattaya > Trouble Makers Set Tyres on Fire During Curfew in Pattaya City

Trouble Makers Set Tyres on Fire During Curfew in Pattaya City

TN Pattaya 1

A group of trouble makers who were out during the curfew in Pattaya set fire to a load of tyres on the side the road on route 7.

The police believe it was done to cause trouble during the curfew.

Read more: pattayadailynews.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Liberian Tourist Released Although Found Guilty Of Fraud

Russian accused of attempted sexual assault of Pattaya Bar Worker

Thai Couples Attempt World Record For Longest Kiss

One thought on “Trouble Makers Set Tyres on Fire During Curfew in Pattaya City

Leave a Reply