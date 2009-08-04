Krabi expats wait for international school to open

Great news for those with children who live on the southern island of Krabi or are thinking of relocating. It has just been announced that Krabi should soon be graced with its first international school.

The solution will be provided by Dr. Pimonmas Photong-Wollmann, who is the founder of the extremely successful Nawattaphume International School in Lampang. This has long been one of northern Thailand’s leading schools, featuring a day care nursery, Montessori kindergarten and a British curriculum primary school with around 150 pupils. There are also plans to add a high school, boarding facilities and a local hospital.

Recently, Dr. Pimonmas Photong-Wollmann received a call from parents in Krabi begging for his help. As Dr. Pimonmas Photong-Wollmann explained in an interview with Your Krabi: “They explained their predicament and we arranged a visit. After meeting the parents, children and other local people, we felt we could really help them – plus we loved the area and the people as well. The decision was not terribly business-like, but it came from the heart.”

Nawattaphume has lodged a formal application with the Krabi Board of Education to open a school on the Ao Nam Mao – Sai Thai Road, near Ao Nang and it looks as though his application will be successful.