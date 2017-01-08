Troops sent to help southern flood victims as Nakhon Si Thammarat airport closed for 2 more days

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered troops to be sent to southern provinces to help flood victims, Army spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree disclosed on Saturday.

About 4,000 troops, 122 trucks and 26 flat-bottomed boat have been dispatched to flood-hit provinces together with two medic teams and two mobile kitchens which will prepare food for distribution to the hungry flood victims who may not be able to cook themselves or to buy food because of the flooding.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters