Sunday, January 8, 2017
Home > South > Troops sent to help southern flood victims as Nakhon Si Thammarat airport closed for 2 more days

Troops sent to help southern flood victims as Nakhon Si Thammarat airport closed for 2 more days

Bangkok Airways ATR-72 at Luang Prabang airport
TN South 0

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered troops to be sent to southern provinces to help flood victims, Army spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree disclosed on Saturday.

About 4,000 troops, 122 trucks and 26 flat-bottomed boat have been dispatched to flood-hit provinces together with two medic teams and two mobile kitchens which will prepare food for distribution to the hungry flood victims who may not be able to cook themselves or to buy food because of the flooding.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Chiang Ma- Pai minivan

Eight Taiwanese injured in van crash

Phuket experts date Krabi relics at 3,000 years old

British tourist falls off train, dies

Leave a Reply