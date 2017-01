Director-general of the Department of Civil Aviation Mr Darun Sangchai said Nakhon Si Thammarat airport has announced the closure of the airport for two days, beginning today after floodwater began to submerge the end its Runway 19.

This prompted the airport to shut off its power supply to the navigation lights on the runway and its navigation system for the aviation safety of aircraft.

