POLICE yesterday rescued five tourists from a flood-hit resort in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Two are Finnish, one is German, and two others are Thai.

Marine Police Division chief Maj-General Krittapon Yeesakorn said yesterday that the tourists had been stranded at the resort in Khanom district because floodwater was too high for them to wade out on their own.

