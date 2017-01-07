Southern rains to subside after Sunday

BANGKOK, 7th January 2017 (NNT) – The Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute has forecast that the heavy precipitation in the southern region will subside after January 8th.

Royol Chitradon, the Director of the Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute, Ministry of Science and Technology, said a low pressure system is moving towards the lower Gulf of Thailand, resulting in precipitation in many provinces especially Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and the northern part of Phatthalung. The rain should begin to subside on January 9th.

