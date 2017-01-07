Saturday, January 7, 2017
Home > News > Southern rains to subside after Sunday

Southern rains to subside after Sunday

Pick up truck driving on a flooded road in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 7th January 2017 (NNT) – The Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute has forecast that the heavy precipitation in the southern region will subside after January 8th.

Royol Chitradon, the Director of the Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute, Ministry of Science and Technology, said a low pressure system is moving towards the lower Gulf of Thailand, resulting in precipitation in many provinces especially Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and the northern part of Phatthalung. The rain should begin to subside on January 9th.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Traffic at the Victory Monument in Bangkok

Bangkok Governor Refuses to Step Down Despite Corruption Allegations

Thais denied entry to Japan increases

Mercedes-Benz city bus in Pattaya, Chonburi

Two accidents every week involving public transport buses

Leave a Reply