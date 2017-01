The southern provinces down from Chumphon to Ranong and Narathiwat in the deep south are still hard hit by heavy to very heavy rains and subsequent floodings and flashfloods with most village roads and sections of main highways impassable for all vehicles.

Hardest hit today is reported in Chumphon with all roads in Lang Suan district under deep water and all schools closed.

