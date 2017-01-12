Metropolitan police on the hunt for three other suspects in the murder of woman

Metropolitan police are still on the hunt for three other accomplices wanted for the murder and bury of 28-year old woman, Ms Supaksorn Ponthaisong, in Kanchanaburi province while they will send two prime suspects to the court this afternoon for extension of their detention.

Police said seven persons were involved in the murder, and four have been arrested, one of them the police chief of Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi province, Pol Col Amnuay Pongsawat.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters