Senior officer ‘admits’ romantic dispute as body of woman found

A POLICE superintendent has admitted he had a dispute with an alleged murder victim, and ordered others to “teach her a lesson”, Bangkok police chief Pol Lt-General Sanit Mahathavorn said yesterday.

The body of Supaksorn Polthaisong was found buried at an abandoned resort in Tambon Nong Ya in Muang Kanchanaburi at about 7pm yesterday following information provided by two male suspects in the case. Police were gathering evidence at the scene as of press time.

