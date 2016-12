The acting abbot of Wat Dhammakaya, Phra Vithespawanajarn, turned himself in to Klongluang police today to acknowledge charges against him, mostly involving the controversial former abbot Phra Dhammachayo.

The acting abbot came with the temple’s lawyer and a number of monks after he was summoned by the police to hear charges which he has faced in 13 cases, two of which for violations of Article 157, and 189 in providing a hideout for Phra Dhammachayo.

Thai PBS