Dhammachayo to face more charges for encroachment of state lands in Phuket and Phang Nga

Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang Nga Bay
As the controversial former abbot of Wat Dhammakaya, Phra Dhammachayo, is staying low profile and avoids turning himself to the authorities to face charges, more charges for land encroachment in Phuket and Phang Nga provinces to build meditation centres are being prepared to filed against him.

At present Phra Dhammachayo and the temple have been faced with over 100 legal cases, mostly encroachment of forest areas in national park, and construction of buildings and other structures with no official permits.

