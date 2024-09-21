Thai Government Updates Traffic Act with Stricter Alcohol Limits, Extends VAT Reduction to 2025

On September 20th, 2024, the Thai Royal Gazette published a new ministerial regulation on alcohol testing for drivers under the Traffic Act, 2024.

This regulation repeals the 1994 and 2017 versions, establishing updated procedures for testing alcohol levels in drivers.

The main method for testing will be through breathalyzer devices, with urine and blood tests as secondary options when breath tests are not possible. These alternatives, however, require driver consent before being conducted.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News