Thai AirAsia X Airbus Airbus A330-941.

Thai AirAsia eyes new Indian routes

TN

Thai AirAsia is focusing on opening new routes to India and within Southeast Asia in the second half to offset unrecovered flights to China, which are still hampered by the sluggish economy and higher competition from domestic travel.

TAT welcomes New Thai AirAsia X Routes Connecting Bangkok with Australian Cities

Tansita Akrarittipirom, head of commercial at Thai AirAsia, said the share of Chinese passengers had plunged to 17%, from 27% before the coronavirus pandemic, while the share of Indian passengers is expected to increase to 10% by the end of the year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Molpasorn Shoowong
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours