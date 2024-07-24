Thai AirAsia eyes new Indian routes

Thai AirAsia is focusing on opening new routes to India and within Southeast Asia in the second half to offset unrecovered flights to China, which are still hampered by the sluggish economy and higher competition from domestic travel.

Tansita Akrarittipirom, head of commercial at Thai AirAsia, said the share of Chinese passengers had plunged to 17%, from 27% before the coronavirus pandemic, while the share of Indian passengers is expected to increase to 10% by the end of the year.

