Trawler catches fire and sinks in Andaman, crew rescued

PHANG NGA: Nine crew were taken to safety after a fishing trawler caught fire while refuelling in the Andaman sea early Sunday morning.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC Region 3) received a report about 3.30am that a Thai fishing boat named Sri Thong Pae 7 had caught fire while being refuelled and sunk 15 nautical miles south-west of Koh Surin islands, off Phang Nga.

