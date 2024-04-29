Thailand to start charging VAT on imports shipped by mail in May

The Customs Department is scheduled to commence the collection of value-added tax (VAT) for imported goods sent through postal services, regardless of the value of the goods, starting in May.

According to finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit, imported goods currently sent via postal services are exempt from import duties and VAT if the importers declare the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of each item as less than 1,500 baht apiece.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wichit Chantanusornsiri

BANGKOK POST

