Royal Thai Mail post box

Thailand to start charging VAT on imports shipped by mail in May

TN

The Customs Department is scheduled to commence the collection of value-added tax (VAT) for imported goods sent through postal services, regardless of the value of the goods, starting in May.

New criteria for VAT refunds for tourists to reduce waiting queues

According to finance permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit, imported goods currently sent via postal services are exempt from import duties and VAT if the importers declare the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of each item as less than 1,500 baht apiece.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wichit Chantanusornsiri
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply