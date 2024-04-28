Bitcoin coins virtual currency

Police raid illegal Bitcoin mining centres in Samut Sakhon and Ratchaburi

Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) and officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) raided illegal Bitcoin mining operations at a vegetarian shelter and a warehouse in Samut Sakhon and Ratchaburi provinces on Friday.

Russian arrested in Koh Samui for allegedly robbing compatriot of ฿1.8m in Bitcoins

In a coordinated operation, the TCSD police and PEA officials searched a vegetarian shelter in Nong Song Hong sub-district, Ban Paew district of Samut Sakhon and found 187 Bitcoin mining machines.

