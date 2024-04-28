Police raid illegal Bitcoin mining centres in Samut Sakhon and Ratchaburi

Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) and officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) raided illegal Bitcoin mining operations at a vegetarian shelter and a warehouse in Samut Sakhon and Ratchaburi provinces on Friday.

In a coordinated operation, the TCSD police and PEA officials searched a vegetarian shelter in Nong Song Hong sub-district, Ban Paew district of Samut Sakhon and found 187 Bitcoin mining machines.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World