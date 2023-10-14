Cruise Liner Visits Phuket Over the Weekend With 3,661 Foreign Tourists

Cruise ship SuperStar Virgo in the waters of Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Jyi1693. CC BY-SA 3.0.

A cruise liner departed from Singapore with 3,661 tourists and arrived at a pier in Wichit over the past weekend.

Genting Dream cruise liner arrives in Patong for the first time

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command welcomed 3,661 tourists who arrived on the Genting Dream, Bahamas national cruise liner from Singapore at the Phuket Marine Custom Pier in Makham Bay, Wichit.

