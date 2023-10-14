Thai Government’s Planned Later Closing Times for Nightlife Businesses Challenged by Drunk Driving Victims

A group of anti-drunk driving activists and victims petitioned the Thai government to cancel its plan to extend the closing hours for entertainment businesses.

Thai Government to Review Pubs and Bars Operating Hours

On Thursday, October 12th, members of the Drink No Drive group, consisting of activists and drunk-driving victims and their families, gathered at the Prime Minister’s Office to voice their opposition against the Thai government’s plan to extend the operation hours for the country’s nightlife.

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

