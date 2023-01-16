FIFA president Gianni Infantino visits Thailand









BANGKOK, Jan 16 (TNA) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino is visiting Thailand to inspect the progress of the construction of the FA Thailand’s new office and to attend the second leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 final between Thailand and Vietnam at Thammasat Stadium this evening.

Vietnam scored late goal to draw 2-2 with defending champions Thailand in the first leg of their ASEAN Championship final in Hanoi on January 13.

Full story: tna.mcot.net



TNA

