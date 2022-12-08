December 8, 2022

Kuwaiti man arrested on Koh Pha-ngan Island for 16 days of overstay

3 hours ago TN
A big Yang Tree in Koh Phangan Island, Thailand

A big Yang Tree in Koh Phangan Island, Thailand. Photo: FLASHPACKER TRAVELGUIDE / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




A 56 year-old Kuwaiti man was arrested on the Pha-ngan Island in Surat Thani for 16 days of overstaying his legal visa conditions.

Surat Thani Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that they have arrested Mr. Rashed Hea Juma, 56, a Kuwaiti national, at a house in the Baan Tai sub-district, Koh Pha-ngan district earlier this week.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



