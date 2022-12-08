Kuwaiti man arrested on Koh Pha-ngan Island for 16 days of overstay









A 56 year-old Kuwaiti man was arrested on the Pha-ngan Island in Surat Thani for 16 days of overstaying his legal visa conditions.

Surat Thani Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that they have arrested Mr. Rashed Hea Juma, 56, a Kuwaiti national, at a house in the Baan Tai sub-district, Koh Pha-ngan district earlier this week.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





