Young 7-Eleven cashier crashes her motorbike into a sedan and dies in Sri Racha









A 21-year-old 7-Eleven female cashier died instantly after her motorcycle veered off its lane and plowed into a sedan.

The accident took place in front of the Khai Muk Village 2 in the Bowin subdistrict of Sri Racha, Chonburi. Bowin police received a call at 03:00 AM today, October 22nd, and rushed to the scene with rescue services immediately.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

