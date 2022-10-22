October 22, 2022

Young 7-Eleven cashier crashes her motorbike into a sedan and dies in Sri Racha

4 hours ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

Sriracha city skyline. Photo: Aorauu. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A 21-year-old 7-Eleven female cashier died instantly after her motorcycle veered off its lane and plowed into a sedan.

The accident took place in front of the Khai Muk Village 2 in the Bowin subdistrict of Sri Racha, Chonburi. Bowin police received a call at 03:00 AM today, October 22nd, and rushed to the scene with rescue services immediately.

thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

