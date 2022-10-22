October 22, 2022

Thai superstar ‘Tono’ raises more than 40 million baht from charity swim across Mekong River

4 hours ago TN
The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom

The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province. Photo: Oatz.




Public-spirited singer-actor Pakin “Tono” Kumwilaisak has raised more than 40 million baht from his charity swim across the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province in Thailand to Laos today, October 22nd.

After finishing a religious ceremony, Tono kicked off his journey from Thailand’s shore at 10:09 AM. He swam along the current of the Mekong River and reached his first checkpoint at the Wat Klang Pier to catch a breath and greet his fans and spectators for 15 minutes. The first trip stretched about 800 meters.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



