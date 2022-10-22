October 22, 2022

Thai taekwondo ace wins Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix

4 hours ago TN
Oxford Road in Manchester

Oxford Road in Manchester, England. Photo: Pete Birkinshaw.




Thai female taekwondo ace Panipak Wongpattanakit, aka “Tennis”, captured the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in the 49kg category on Friday night, by beating Merve Dincel, her opponent from Turkey 2:0.

Panipak won the first game 3:1, followed by 3:2 in the second and final game.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



