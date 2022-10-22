Thai taekwondo ace wins Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix









Thai female taekwondo ace Panipak Wongpattanakit, aka “Tennis”, captured the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in the 49kg category on Friday night, by beating Merve Dincel, her opponent from Turkey 2:0.

Panipak won the first game 3:1, followed by 3:2 in the second and final game.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

