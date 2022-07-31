







Private and public transport in Bangkok and other cities in Thailand

Transport in Thailand is extremely well-organized and makes the whole stay in Thailand comfortable and easy. The air, rail, bus, road and water transport is very competent. The different islands and cities are connected to each other and the tourists can easily move about the country. Bookings and reservations should be done preferably in advance to avoid the rush at the last minute. The transport in Thailand is broadly divided into five categories.

Bus transport dominates in long distances and Bangkok, with motorbikes dominating in rural areas for short trips, supplanting bicycles. In Bangkok, Pattaya, and other large cities, public motorbike taxis take people door to door. Slow rail travel has long been a rural long distance transport mechanism. An overwhelming number of taxis can be found in Bangkok. Recently there has been a surge in air travel, urban rail, and private automobiles, especially among tourists, expats, upper class and growing middle class. Areas with navigable waterways often have boats or boat service, and many innovative means of transport exist such as tuk-tuk, vanpool, songthaew, or even elephants in rural areas.

The Tuk Tuk is a widely used form of urban transport in Bangkok and other Thai cities, as well as other major Southeast Asian and South Asian cities. It is particularly popular where traffic congestion is a major problem, such as in Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima.

